Ancient stadium lights up for second day to mark Ireland’s National Day

The Panathenaic Stadium, Athens’ ancient marble stadium, was illuminated in green for a second day on Wednesday to mark St. Patrick’s Day, the National Day of Ireland.

“We are grateful to the people of Greece for celebrating with us and for marking the day with the magnificent Panathenaic Stadium. We cannot thank the Hellenic Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Culture & Sports enough for their generosity in working with us on this,” the Irish Embassy in Greece wrote on Twitter.

Last year’s Greek monument to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day was the Arch of Hadrian.

The move came after Greek authorities approved a request by the Embassy of Ireland to light up the ancient Stadium on March 16 and 17.

