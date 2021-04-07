charioteer-of-delphi-replica-statue-unveiled-in-qatar

A copy of the Charioteer of Delphi, also known as Heniokhos, was unveiled on Tuesday at the metro station of Qatar’s Hamad International Airport by Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. The replica was donated by Greece to Qatar.

Discovered by French excavators in 1896 – the year the first modern Olympic Games were held in Athens – near the north-west region of the temple of Apollo, the Charioteer of Delphi is considered of the finest bronze statues of antiquity.

“Many centuries later, the Charioteer becomes an ambassador of the friendship between Greece and Qatar,” Mendoni said.