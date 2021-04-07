CULTURE

Charioteer of Delphi replica statue unveiled in Qatar

charioteer-of-delphi-replica-statue-unveiled-in-qatar

A copy of the Charioteer of Delphi, also known as Heniokhos, was unveiled on Tuesday at the metro station of Qatar’s Hamad International Airport by Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. The replica was donated by Greece to Qatar.

Discovered by French excavators in 1896 – the year the first modern Olympic Games were held in Athens – near the north-west region of the temple of Apollo, the Charioteer of Delphi is considered of the finest bronze statues of antiquity.

“Many centuries later, the Charioteer becomes an ambassador of the friendship between Greece and Qatar,” Mendoni said.

Culture Archaeology Diplomacy
READ MORE
for-archaeologists-at-least-2020-was-a-good-year0
CULTURE

For archaeologists, at least, 2020 was a good year

ancient-master-phidias-workshop-to-be-restored0
CULTURE

Ancient master Phidias’ workshop to be restored

archaeological-sites-to-open-for-august-full-moon-monday-night0
CULTURE

Archaeological sites to open for August full moon Monday night

ancient-amp-8216-acropolis-of-the-sea-amp-8217-opens-to-divers-guarded-by-high-tech0
CULTURE

Ancient ‘Acropolis of the sea’ opens to divers, guarded by high tech

building-a-digital-treasury-of-greece-s-cultural-capital0
CULTURE

Building a digital treasury of Greece’s cultural capital

watchdog-hails-kas-demolition-decision-for-hotel0
CULTURE

Watchdog hails KAS’ demolition decision for hotel