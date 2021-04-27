Dusting off Athens’ architectural heritage

The Ziller-Loverdos Mansion’s chapel is one of the many emblematic historical buildings around downtown Athens that are being restored and renovated and repurposed for cultural use. Work on the Dionysios Loverdos Museum, the Athens Conservatory and the last house of the poet Kostis Palamas – among many other buildings – reflects the changing cultural landscape of the Greek capital. These upgrades overseen by the Culture Ministry, which will include more buildings in the coming years, seek to create cultural focal points that will help improve Athens’ brand name, as they will promote the city center and boost its allure as a winter destination.