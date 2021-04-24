greek-president-commemorates-armenian-genocide

A handout photo made available by the Greek Presidency shows Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r) arriving at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in the capital’s Syntagma Square to lay a wreath during the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire during World War I in 1915, on Saturday. In her comments, Sakellaropoulou described the mass killings as “a tragedy that indelibly sealed the first decades of the 20th century, a genocide that crushed a thriving Christian nucleus in the southern Caucasus and almost wiped out an ancient people.” [EPA]