Greek president commemorates Armenian Genocide

A handout photo made available by the Greek Presidency shows Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r) arriving at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in the capital’s Syntagma Square to lay a wreath during the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire during World War I in 1915, on Saturday. In her comments, Sakellaropoulou described the mass killings as “a tragedy that indelibly sealed the first decades of the 20th century, a genocide that crushed a thriving Christian nucleus in the southern Caucasus and almost wiped out an ancient people.” [EPA]

People take part in a traditional torchlight procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia, April 23. [EPA]
