Radical revamp of Athens Conservatory moving along
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (right), Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis (center) and Deputy Development Minister Yiannis Tsakiris (left) look at photographs and plans during a visit to the Athens Conservatory worksite, on Thursday. The capital’s public music school, designed by architect Ioannis Despotopoulos and hailed as a wonderful example of Bauhaus architecture, is undergoing a radical makeover that will also include finishing some important work that was left undone when funding for the project dried up in 1976. The European Union-backed overhaul has a budget of 2.3 million euros and aims to showcase the building’s public character with the addition of leisure and conference activities. [InTime News/Pool]