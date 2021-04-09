radical-revamp-of-athens-conservatory-moving-along

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (right), Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis (center) and Deputy Development Minister Yiannis Tsakiris (left) look at photographs and plans during a visit to the Athens Conservatory worksite, on Thursday. The capital’s public music school, designed by architect Ioannis Despotopoulos and hailed as a wonderful example of Bauhaus architecture, is undergoing a radical makeover that will also include finishing some important work that was left undone when funding for the project dried up in 1976. The European Union-backed overhaul has a budget of 2.3 million euros and aims to showcase the building’s public character with the addition of leisure and conference activities. [InTime News/Pool]