canadian-sci-fi-master-david-cronenberg-planning-to-shoot-new-film-in-greece

Director David Cronenberg holds his Golden Lion for the Lifetime Achievement award at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in September 2018. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP]

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is heading to Greece to shoot his latest film, a sci-fi thriller provisionally titled “Crimes of the Future,” in Athens and other locations around the country.

According to Screen Daily, Cronenberg is teaming up with local production company Argonauts, with which producer Robert Lantos last worked over a decade ago in a drama by Jeremy Podeswa.

“I am looking forward to returning to Greece to shoot another film with Argonauts. It has been 14 years since we shot ‘Fugitive Pieces’ in Athens, Hydra and Mytilini, an experience of which I have fond and positive souvenirs,” Lantos, told Screen’s sister publications KFTV and World of Locations.

“Athens is the perfect setting for ‘Crimes of The Future,’ as it is bespoke tailoring for David Cronenberg’s unique vision of a future which intermingles with the past,” he added.

Set in a not-so-distant future when humans must adapt to synthetic surroundings, the film will star Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman.

Shooting by the director of such gems of the genre as “The Fly” and “Deadringers” is scheduled to take place for a month, starting on August 2.