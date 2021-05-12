ceremony-for-runciman-award-2021-to-be-held-on-june-17

The Anglo-Hellenic League announced on Wednesday it will hold the ceremony for its prestigious Runciman Award for 2021 on June 17. Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the event will be held online, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. (BST).

Seven books out of 21 have been shortlisted for the final round of judging, all of which were published in 2019 or 2020:

The Byzantine Hellene: The Life of Emperor Theodore Laskaris and Byzantium in the Thirteenth Century, by Dimiter Angelov; Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation by Roderick Beaton; A Greek Ballad: Selected Poems by Michalis Ganas, translated by David Connolly & Joshua Barley; Troy by Stephen Fry; Venus and Aphrodite by Bettany Hughes; The Moon in the Greek and Roman Imagination: Myth, Literature, Science & Philosophy by Karen ni Mheallaigh; and Adoption, Memory and Cold War Greece: Kid Pro Quo? by Gonda Van Steen.

Registration for the event will open on May 19 here.

The Runciman Award has been run since 1983 by The Anglo-Hellenic League and seeks to reward the best book published in the previous year in English about Greece or on a Greek subject. The competition was not run in 2020, though a new sponsorship deal has been agreed, paving the way for this year’s event.