open-doors-on-international-museum-day

A couple wearing face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic visit the newly renovated National Gallery on International Museum Day, Tuesday, in the Athens neighborhood of Pangrati. The country’s museums, which reopened just last Friday after being under lockdown for six months, celebrated the occasion, opening their doors to the public free of charge. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked the day with a visit to the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) and expressed hope that the institution, housed in a 1950s brewery building which has undergone extensive refurbishment, will serve as a bridge to the international art world. [ANA-MPA]