Pupils to be awarded in Global Short Film Awards for WWII romance

A group of school pupils from the northern Peloponnesian town of Argos are being awarded in the French Riviera resort of Cannes on Monday for a short film on a World War II romance titled “An Endless Love.”

Inspired by an interview broadcast on Greek television in 2004 with former Italian army soldier and medical school student Franco Romano, who served in Argos from 1941 to 1944 and fell in love with a local seamstress, the Greek drama was named Best Romance at the Global Short Film Awards.

