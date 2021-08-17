CULTURE

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

archaeologists-find-skeleton-evidence-of-greek-in-pompeii
The tomb of Marcus Venerius Secundio is pictured in this undated photo obtained August, 17, 2021, in Pompeii, Italy. [Parco Archeologico Pompei/Handout via Reuters]

Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

White hair and part of an ear, along with bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, an area not yet open to the public that is located in the east of Pompeii’s urban center. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.

An inscription of the tomb suggested that its owner, Marcus Venerius Secundio, helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii. Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek was used alongside Latin.

“That performances in Greek were organized is evidence of the lively and open cultural climate which characterized ancient Pompeii,” the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said in a statement announcing the discovery.

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD destroyed Pompeii. Excavations over the years have yielded remarkable discoveries of tombs, chariots and brilliantly frescoed homes.

[AP]

Archaeology
READ MORE
possible-water-damage-in-the-british-museum-s-parthenon-gallery
CULTURE

Possible water damage in the British Museum’s Parthenon Gallery

august-full-moon-at-the-acropolis-museum
CULTURE

August full moon at the Acropolis Museum

[AP]
CULTURE

Stephen Miller, archaeologist known for work at Nemea, dies

views-of-patmos-in-1912
CULTURE

Views of Patmos in 1912

[Intime News]
CULTURE

Ancient coin repatriated to Greece by US authorities

A worker smooths the concrete during the construction of the new pathways laid down on the Acropolis to improve access for people with mobility problems, in November last year. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
CULTURE

Plastic surgery fail on the Acropolis