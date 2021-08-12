august-full-moon-at-the-acropolis-museum

The Acropolis Museum will celebrate the August full moon by extending museum and restaurant hours over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

On Saturday (Aug. 21), galleries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free entrance for all, in the context of the celebrations for Greece’s centennial. Visitors will also be able to visit the restaurant until midnight, where they can watch the moon while eating dinner or having a drink at the terrace. Reservations are required at the restaurant, at 210 9000915.

On Sunday (Aug. 22), the galleries of the museum will remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will remain open on the same schedule. Museum archaeologists will present collections in Greek (8 p.m.) and English (6 p.m.). They are 60 minutes long, and registration is required because seats are limited to 10 (there are 2 simultaneous presentations in each language).

Registration is required on the same day at the Information Desk of the museum, and participants must have already paid the entrance fee of 10 euros.

Health requirements are wearing a mask (not provided by the museum) and having a personal whisper audio machine (provided by the museum).

The morning thematic presentations on the normal Saturday and Sunday schedule will take place as usual. For information, click here. Acropolis Museum info: tel. 210 900 0900.

[ANA-MPA]