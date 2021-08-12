CULTURE

August full moon at the Acropolis Museum

august-full-moon-at-the-acropolis-museum

The Acropolis Museum will celebrate the August full moon by extending museum and restaurant hours over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

On Saturday (Aug. 21), galleries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free entrance for all, in the context of the celebrations for Greece’s centennial. Visitors will also be able to visit the restaurant until midnight, where they can watch the moon while eating dinner or having a drink at the terrace. Reservations are required at the restaurant, at 210 9000915.

On Sunday (Aug. 22), the galleries of the museum will remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will remain open on the same schedule. Museum archaeologists will present collections in Greek (8 p.m.) and English (6 p.m.). They are 60 minutes long, and registration is required because seats are limited to 10 (there are 2 simultaneous presentations in each language).

Registration is required on the same day at the Information Desk of the museum, and participants must have already paid the entrance fee of 10 euros.

Health requirements are wearing a mask (not provided by the museum) and having a personal whisper audio machine (provided by the museum).

The morning thematic presentations on the normal Saturday and Sunday schedule will take place as usual. For information, click here. Acropolis Museum info: tel. 210 900 0900.

[ANA-MPA]

Archaeology Culture
READ MORE
hills-steeped-in-history-to-be-regenerated
CULTURE

Hills steeped in history to be regenerated

charioteer-of-delphi-replica-statue-unveiled-in-qatar
CULTURE

Charioteer of Delphi replica statue unveiled in Qatar

for-archaeologists-at-least-2020-was-a-good-year
CULTURE

For archaeologists, at least, 2020 was a good year

ancient-master-phidias-workshop-to-be-restored
CULTURE

Ancient master Phidias’ workshop to be restored

Stephen Miller stands in front of the Temple of Nemean Zeus, southwest of Athens, September 25, 2013. [AP]
CULTURE

Stephen Miller, archaeologist known for work at Nemea, dies

views-of-patmos-in-1912
CULTURE

Views of Patmos in 1912