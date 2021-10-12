marble-roman-era-head-found-in-sea-of-preveza

The head of a statue dating back to Roman times was pulled out of the sea near Preveza, western Greece, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday.

The artifact was discovered by a local official at a depth of about 10 meters who notified the Port Authority of Preveza and then the city’s Ephorate of Antiquities.

The head was probably created at the time of the emperors Antoninus or Severus (2nd-3rd century AD) and is made of Pentelic marble, the miistry said. It has some damage in parts of the headdress, the nose, the right ear and a small part of the chin, and was partially covered with marine life.

Archaeologists arranged the transfer to the Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis, where desalination and maintenance works began immediately.