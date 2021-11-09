fm-inaugurates-exhibit-of-greek-paintings-at-vatican-city

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias inaugurated an exhibition at Vatican City dedicated to the evolution of Greek painting on Monday evening.

“Community of People: The representation of the human form from the post-Byzantine era to contemporary Greek painting,” comprises 66 pieces from the National Gallery in Athens, as well as from other Greek museums, private collections and foundations.

It is being held at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, in Rome’s historic center, and runs through December 8.

“Two landmark events coincide this year, the centennial of the Greek Revolution and the 40th-plus anniversary of diplomatic relations between Greece and the Holy See (1980),” Dendias said, noting that the exhibition opens a month before the expected visit of Pope Francis to Greece.

“Europe is called on to make difficult decisions that should focus on solidarity and humanity,” the Greek minister said, adding that Greece and the Holy See should collaborate on protecting Christian populations in risky areas and monuments of global cultural and Christian heritage. [AMNA]