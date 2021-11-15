CULTURE

French film wins top prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

french-film-wins-top-prize-at-thessaloniki-film-festival
[Thessaloniki International Film Festival]

The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie), the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher, won the top Golden Alexander prize Sunday at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The film was written and directed by Samuel Theis.

“Clara Sola,” a film by Costa Rican director Nathalie Alvarez Mesen, won the silver prize. The movie about a 40-year-old’s sexual awakening after a lifetime of repression in a remote Costa Rican village is the country’s entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards.

The best director award went to Venezuelan filmmaker Lorenzo Vigas, whose Mexican movie “La Caja” (The Box) is about a teenager who travels to collect the remains of his father and who begins to doubt his father’s demise. This is the second feature film for Vigas, whose debut “Desde All” (From Afar) won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 2015.

The international competition, with 14 entries, was but one of the multiple competitions and prizes in the festival. 

There was a competition for Greek films; a “Meet the Neighbors” event with films from southeastern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East; and a “Film Forward” event featuring movies that “think outside the box.” A total of 200 films were screened physically and 144 others were available on a digital platform, the organizers said. 

[AP]

There was also a tribute to film editing.

Film Festival
READ MORE
international-animation-festival-kicking-off-on-syros-september-22-26
CULTURE

International animation festival kicking off on Syros, September 22-26

Among the Greek actors who take part in the film are Vassilis Karampoulas (left) and Angeliki Papoulia.
CULTURE

The Thessaloniki of Jewish memory

[Thestival]
CULTURE

Anti-vaxxers insult masked Thessaloniki film festival attendees

archaeological-sites-to-host-70-new-productions
CULTURE

Archaeological sites to host 70 new productions

italy-s-raucous-glam-rock-takes-eurovision-by-storm
CULTURE

Italy’s raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm

Elena Tsagrinou from Cyprus with the song 'El Diablo' performs during the dress rehearsal for the Grand Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam,Friday. [EPA]
CULTURE

Fans to vote from home as long-awaited Eurovision song contest returns