More pedestrian zones to link ancient Athens  

A new study approved by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) foresees the further transformation of central Vasilissis Olgas Avenue into a pedestrian street, integrating it into the zone that will unify the archaeological site of the Olympian Zeus temple with the Zappeion and the National Garden.

With the completion of the project, a pedestrianized zone will link archaeological sites across the city center, stretching from Kerameikos to the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro).

According to the study, which stipulates green interventions in Exarchia and Elliniko, southern Athens, Vasilissis Olgas will be pedestrianized from the junction with Vassileos Konstantinou and Ardittou avenues to its junction with Amalias Avenue, including the area surrounding Hadrian’s Arch, covering an area of roughly 23,000 sq.m.

The operation of the tram lines passing through Vasilissis Olgas will not be modified.