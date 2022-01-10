CULTURE

Parthenon fragment on show as ‘momentum builds’

This photo released by Archeological Museum Antonino Salinas Jan 5, shows a fragment exposed in the Museum, in Palermo, Italy, belonging to a draped figure on the east side of the Parthenon frieze, the temple built between 449 and 438BC on the Acropolis of Athens. [AP]

A fragment of the Parthenon frieze sent to Greece on an eight-year loan from Italy, will go on display at the Acropolis Museum on Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Britain’s Telegraph newspaper last week. 

The fragment, which shows the foot of the goddess Artemis peeking out from under her tunic, returns to its natural place in the segment of the frieze depicting the gods of Olympus observing the delivery of the veil to Athena that is on display at the Athens museum. 

The fragment is being returned from the Regional Archeological Museum of Antonino Salinas in Palermo following a decision by the Italian Ministry of Culture that is seen as setting an important precedent for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.

“Momentum is building,” Mitsotakis told the Telegraph, adding that Greece is “putting together the jigsaw” to this end.

