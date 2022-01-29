pm-welcomes-greek-edition-of-mark-mazower-book-on-1821-revolution

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday hailed the work of historian Mark Mazower on Greek history, in a videotaped address for the presentation of the Greek edition of “The Greek Revolution: 1821 and the Making of Modern Europe,” which Mazower was expected to attend at the War Museum in Athens.

Mitsotakis said the historian has been devoted to “firmly placing Greek history in the greater context of the history of Europe.”

Mentioning that the historian became an honorary citizen of Greece, the premier said that Mazower’s recent book is “another sample of his scientific zeal and genuine love of his second country,” will contribute to Greek historiography and will prove a landmark in the Greek people’s diligent search for national self-awareness.

“The book leaves no space for comforting stereotypes or myths, and looks at the role of foreign powers in Greece as well as their contributions to the building of the modern state,” he continued.

While the fighters of the Greek Revolution of 1821 came from different backgrounds, “all of them shared the belief that the newborn nation-state must be viable, and for this to happen it had to be modern, just, and productive: in other words, a Greece with a rigorous society and with economic and geopolitical power, exactly the path the country wants to follow today, two eons later.”

Mazower, he stressed, has refused to give in to a politically motivated point of view, and “while his books may be political, they are not politically affiliated.”

The book’s Greek translation is by Kostas Kouremenos and published by Alexandria publications.

