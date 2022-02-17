Nederlands Dans Theater back with ‘powerful dance triptych’

Hailed as “one of the seven wonders in world of dance,” the Nederlands Dans Theater is returning to Greece with four shows at the Athens Concert Hall from March 10 to 13.

The Hague-based ensemble, which has performed to packed theaters on several occasions in Greece in the past, is presenting two new pieces by Marina Mascarell and Marko Goecke, and the older “Toss of a Dice” by Jiri Kylian.

The three choreographies, according to the Athens Concert Hall, create “a powerful dance triptych, three completely different styles, which interact and are eventually united through their shared sweeping energy.”

For details and tickets, visit www.megaron.gr