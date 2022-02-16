Aristotle Studies Center turns 10, celebrates with conference

The Center for Aristotle Studies at the University of Thessaloniki is celebrating its 10th anniversary on February 21 with an international online conference on the work of the great Greek philosopher and his contribution to science.

“There are Aristotelian centers all over the world, but what makes ours innovative is our interdisciplinary approach to Aristoteles,” says Demetra Sfendoni-Mentzou, a professor emerita of philosophy of science and president of the Interdisciplinary Center for Aristotle Studies.

“He was the founder of all the scientific displaces we know today, such as physics, biology, lay and meteorology,” says Sfendoni-Mentzou, who has written extensively on Aristotle’s contribution to quantum and particle physics.

Titled “Aristotle and the Sciences,” the conference will feature lectures by leading Aristotle scholars, philosophers and scientists, including Dermot Moran, a member of the Royal Irish Academy and a founding editor of the International Journal of Philosophical Studies; Christof Rapp, head of the Center for Advanced Studies at Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich; Richard D. McKirahan Jr, philosopher and professor of classics and philosophy at Pomona College in California; acclaimed economist Jeffrey D. Sachs; University of Pittsburgh professor of history and philosophy James Lennox.

The Greek academics and experts who will be addressing the conference are law professor Prokopios Pavlopoulos, Athens Academy physicist Christos Zerefos, National Technical University of Athens structural engineer Theodosios Tassios, criminal law professor Nikolaos Paraskevopoulos, Aristotle expert Pantelis Golitsis and Greek-born Belgian philosopher Lambros Couloubaritsis.

The conference will be streamed via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. local time. To find out more, click here.