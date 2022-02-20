CULTURE

Parliament Library holds exhibition commemorating poet Kiki Dimoula

Commemorating two years since the death of the trailblazing existentialist Greek poet Kiki Dimoula at the age of 88 on February 22, 2020, Parliament is presenting an exhibition dedicated to her life and work. 

Hosted in the south hall on the ground floor, the exhibition will comprise, among others, photographs, awards and correspondence between Dimoula and other important figures of the Greek arts and letters, but the highlight of the show is an unpublished poem by the multi-award-winning artist and academic.

The exhibits come from the archives of the Parliament Library and from her family’s own private collection of memorabilia. 

Among her many other accomplishments, Dimoula was the first-ever female poet to be represented by French publisher Gallimard. 

The exhibition opens on Tuesday and will run for four months.

