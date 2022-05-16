British Embassy to host virtual event on Asia Minor Catastrophe

The British Embassy in Athens will hold a virtual event marking the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe on Tuesday at 7 p.m. under the title “100 Years On: Reflections on Asia Minor.”

Sir Michael Llewellyn-Smith, former British ambassador to Greece, will speak on David Lloyd George and the involvement of Britain and other powers in the Asia Minor campaign. Professor of Diplomatic History at the School of Law and Economics of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Ioannis D. Stefanidis, Associate Professor of Modern and Contemporary Greek History at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Spyridon Ploumidis, Director of Research at the Academy of Athens’ Research Center for the Study of Modern Greek History Sotiris Rizas, and Kathimerini commentator Costas Iordanidis will be the discussants, shedding light on various aspects of the period under discussion.

The event will be held in English and will be transmitted live via ekathimerini.com from the Residence of British Ambassador Matthew Lodge.

Kathimerini is the event’s media partner.