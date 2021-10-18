CULTURE

Online lecture on ‘Boston: Capital of American Philhellenism’

The Philoi: Association of Friends of the Gennadius Library in Greece will hold an online lecture on “Boston: Capital of American Philhellenism” on Wednesday, October 20, at 7 p.m. (Greek time).

Manolis Paraschos, professor of mass communication and journalism at Emerson College, and the Consul General of Greece in Boston, Stratos Efthimiou will explore the roots of philhellenism in 19th century Boston, its impact on American society, as well as the contribution of the orphans of the Greek War of Independence in the movements for racial, social and political emancipation.

You can register for the online event here.

History Online 1821 Anniversary
