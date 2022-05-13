CULTURE

Death of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts

Death of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts
The late Maria Strani-Potts [Facebook]

The death has been announced of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts, whose book included “The Cat of Portovecchio: Corfu Tales” and “When The Sun Goes Down: Island Stories.”

The 76-year-old author is reported to have died while swimming at a local beach.

Strani-Potts divided her time between Britain, Corfu and the mainland. She was married to fellow author Jim Potts, a British Council member based in both Athens and Thessaloniki.

The late author was born in Corfu in 1946. She graduated from the School of Slavic and Eastern European Studies at the University of London. From 1969 she travelled extensively with her husband, who worked for the British Council in Ethiopia, Kenya, England, Greece, Czechoslovakia, Sweden and Australia, where she spent seven years in Sydney.

Their daughter Nina-Maria Potts is a journalist based in Washington DC.

Obituary Books
READ MORE
Publishers urge slashing of VAT on book production
NEWS

Publishers urge slashing of VAT on book production

1.5 million euros earmarked for public libraries
NEWS

1.5 million euros earmarked for public libraries

Book burning stunt decried
NEWS

Book burning stunt decried

Anti-vaxxers burn children’s book explaining Covid-19
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers burn children’s book explaining Covid-19

2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader
CULTURE

2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction
NEWS

Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction