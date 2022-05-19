Greece, UK to hold formal talks on return of Parthenon sculptures

Greece and the United Kingdom have agreed to hold formal talks that may pave the way for the return of the Parthenon sculptures that are currently on display at the British Museum in London, the United Nations’ cultural organization has confirmed.

According to an announcement issued earlier this week, UNESCO said that the two sides had agreed to a meeting at the ministerial level to discuss Greece’s demand for the return of the marble sculptures that were forcibly removed from the ancient Athenian citadel by Britain’s Lord Elgin in the early 19th century.

The UK has come under increasing pressure in recent months to return the sculptures to their rightful home.

According to UNESCO, Britain’s minister for arts, Stephen Parkinson, sent a request for a meeting with Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni on April 29. The meeting will be arranged “in due course,” the UN agency said, after Greece agreed to the request.