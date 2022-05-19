De Niro coming to shoot action film in northern Greece

Hollywood actor, director and producer Robert De Niro will be in Thessaloniki next week for the shooting of the new action film “Tin Soldier.”

According to reports, filming will last until July 30.

The film will also include scenes in the town of Drama, which will be visited by both De Niro and fellow Hollywood star Jamie Foxx.

The movie will include scenes with controlled explosions, with local authorities in Drama already making the necessary preparations.

“The production people have already booked two hotel units in our city. We are happy that Drama is entering the map of the film industry,” said Drama Deputy Governor Grigoris Papaemmanuel.