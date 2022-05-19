CULTURE

De Niro coming to shoot action film in northern Greece

De Niro coming to shoot action film in northern Greece

Hollywood actor, director and producer Robert De Niro will be in Thessaloniki next week for the shooting of the new action film “Tin Soldier.” 

According to reports, filming will last until July 30. 

The film will also include scenes in the town of Drama, which will be visited by both De Niro and fellow Hollywood star Jamie Foxx. 

The movie will include scenes with controlled explosions, with local authorities in Drama already making the necessary preparations. 

“The production people have already booked two hotel units in our city. We are happy that Drama is entering the map of the film industry,” said Drama Deputy Governor Grigoris Papaemmanuel.

Film
READ MORE
Disney+ releases trailer for ‘Rise,’ based on story of Antetokounmpo family
CULTURE

Disney+ releases trailer for ‘Rise,’ based on story of Antetokounmpo family

Two entries for European Audience Film Award being screened for free
CULTURE

Two entries for European Audience Film Award being screened for free

Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie
'BLEAT'

Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie

Koutra’s ‘Dodo’ to have Cannes premiere
CULTURE

Koutra’s ‘Dodo’ to have Cannes premiere

Trailer for Lanthimos’ short film shows untamed side of Tinos
CULTURE

Trailer for Lanthimos’ short film shows untamed side of Tinos

‘Gender division is the most fundamental social cleavage’
THESSALONIKI DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL

‘Gender division is the most fundamental social cleavage’