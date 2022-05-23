If world leaders listened to Bach

CULTURE

Sitting on the terrace of an Athens hotel, with the Parthenon in the background, Christoph Eschenbach, chief conductor at Konzerthausorchester Berlin, speaks to Kathimerini about the healing power of music, which, he says, saved his life after he was rescued from a WWII refugee camp. “If political leaders spent 15 minutes each morning listening to Bach, this world would be a better place,” says Eschenbach, now 82, who last week directed a charity concert at Athens Concert Hall benefiting Ukrainian women and children displaced by Russia’s invasion. “What you get from music is the opposite of aggression: it focuses on love and beauty. It has the power to heal.” [Nikos Kokkalias]

