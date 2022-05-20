My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 to be shot on Corfu

The third film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise was given the green light and filming is to take place, in part, according to Corfu TV News, on Corfu.

The news comes 13 months after it was first announced that the story, created by Greek-Canadian screenwriter and actress Nia Vardalos. In a video in Instagram then, Vardalos said the script had been completed, but production had yet to begin.

“Yes it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. But what is also true is that we’re not filming. We are an independent film and apparently independent films cannot get insurance… When we get film insurance, we are going to Greece to film,” she said.

While few details have been shared regarding what will go down in the third film, what we know, as reported by the Greek Herald, is that Toula’s mother, Maria (played by Lainie Kazan), brother Nick (played by Louis Mandylor) and cousin Nikki (played by Gia Carides) will be returning. Vardalos has also shared with fans that this film will be a tribute to the late Michael Constantine (the actor playing played Gus Portokalos), who passed away in August last year.