Disney+ streaming service becomes available in Greece

American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service Disney+ has just become available in Greece and will be premiering the original film “Rise,” dedicated to the journey of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers from their humble and turbulent start as the children of migrants in downtown Athens to basketball stardom.

The fee for Disney+ is 8.99 euros a month or 89.90 euros a year, which gives subscribers access to more than 800 movies, 450 series and 120 exclusive and original films and series by Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic. 

It also offers the entire “Star Wars” collection, including the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” 

“Rise” will premiere on June 24, the company said in an announcement on Tuesday.

