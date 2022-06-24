CULTURE

One injured as boats collide during Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 filming

One man was lightly injured when two speedboats carrying 16 actors and technicians filming the second sequel of the popular My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise collided off the east coast of Attica, the Coast Guard said Friday.

Although the circumstances of the accident remained unclear, Coast Guard sources cited by news website protothema.gr, said the collision off the coastal town of Palea Fokea was the result of a poor calculation of speed and distance between the two boats. One of the speedboats carrying the actors is believed to have hit the other boat which capsized, throwing eight people and their equipment overboard.

One of them, a Greek national, was slightly injured and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, while the others are well in their health and were transported to land. 

Greek-Canadian actress and director Nia Vardalos announced on Wednesday that filming had started in Athens

 

