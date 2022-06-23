Nia Vardalos in Athens for filming of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 

Greek-Canadian actress and director Nia Vardalos announced that filming of the third instalment of the successful My Big Fat Greek Wedding has started in Athens.

“I have an announcement, we are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” she said in a video posted on Instagram where she also confirmed she will be directing the film.

In the short clip, Vardalos is in a hotel room and states that the cast is “in the beautiful Plaka of Athens.”