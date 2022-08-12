CULTURE

Museums to host concerts, tours on Friday, full moon night

The Acropolis Museum, the National Archaeological Museum, and the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki are only some of the museums celebrating the August full moon on Friday (August 12).

Some of the events are as follows:

– Acropolis Museum courtyard, 9 p.m., the Hellenic Air Force band will perform Greek and foreign songs about the moon. The band members, which includes musicians with professional music studies, will accompany two singers. Entrance to the museum is free on Friday as of 9 p.m., and the restaurant will operate the same times, staying open until midnight. The event is free. (Restaurant reservations at 210 9000915)

– National Archaeological Museum, free entrance from 8 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. A tour of the museum will be provided. Other events include talks by curators at 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

– Thessaloniki, Museum of Byzantine Culture, a concert of three musicians at 9 p.m. performing remixes of traditional songs of Crete, Asia Minor and Thrace, as well as works by Domeniconi, Yilmaz and Dyens. Reservations at 2313306421, 2313396422. The museum will have free entrance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

