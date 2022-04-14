greek-private-collector-donates-works-across-two-continents

140 works are intended for the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Αthens (EMST).

Prominent private collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos has announced the donation of a large part of his collection of important works of contemporary art, which consists of more than 500 pieces, to four museums located in three countries – Greece, Britain and the US.

The donation by Daskalopoulos, who is the custodian of the D. Daskalopoulos Collection and the founder of the NEON organization, will also create a pioneering network of synergies between these organizations.

The donation consists of more than 350 works by 142 artists – Greek and international.

Of these works, 140 works are intended for the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Αthens (EMST), about 100 will go to the Guggenheim in NYC and Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, while 110 will go to the Tate in London.