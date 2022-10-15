CULTURE GREEK-BRITISH SYMPOSIUM

Tech’s impact on hospitality, education and culture – watch live

Welcome to the closing session of the Greek-British Symposium which explores ways to strengthen ties between the two countries in tourism, education and culture.

Saturday’s session looks at the impact of technological advances on hospitality, education and culture.

The Symposium is a privately-led and largely sponsorship-funded initiative, delivered under the guidance of a Steering Committee, in partnership with the Delphi Economic Forum, and with the support of the British Embassy Athens and the British Council. 

This year’s forum is held in close cooperation with the Greek Embassy in London. 

Conference
