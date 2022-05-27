The Society for Hellenism and Philhellenism (SHP), organizes in collaboration with the Municipality of Athens at the Philhellenism Museum, an event entitled: “American philhellenism and human rights.”

The event is held in collaboration with “This is Athens” as part of the program of “This is Athens City Festival.”

Invited are renowned philhellenes and personalities in the field of education, business, and politics. Among them are Jacques Bouchard, Professor at the University of Montreal, Catherine Elisabeth Fleming, Rector of New York University, Alexander Kitroeff, Greek Historian, Professor of History at Haverford College, Pennsylvania, USA, and Visiting Professor at CYA, Mark Mazower, Professor of History at Columbia University in New York, members of the American College of Greece (Deree, Pierce, ALBA) and the American College of Anatolia Thessaloniki.

During the event, SHP will announce the award of the Lord Byron Medal to professors Bouchard, Fleming and Mazower.

The event will be coordinated by Katerina Sokou, Washington DC correspondent for Kathimerini and SKAI and nonresident senior fellow, Atlantic Council.

The event will take place on May 31, 7 p.m., at the Philhellenism Museum, 12 Zisimopoulou, 11524 Athens.