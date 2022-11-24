CULTURE

Coastal section of Iraklio’s Venetian Walls under restoration

[Stefanos Rapanis/Culture Ministry Press Office/ANA-MPA]

Works to restore and enhance the coastal part of the Venetian Walls of Irakilo, the capital of the island of Crete, are commencing as part of the government’s Cultural Development Program Agreement signed with local authorities.

The purpose of the program is to restore the section of the Iraklio seawall from the Gulf of Dermata in the east to Plateia Anglon 18 (18 Englishmen Square) to the west, and its junction with the jetty to the Venetian fortress Rocca a Mare (Koules), essentially fortifying it against the powerful sea waves.

The Venetians ruled Crete between 1205 and 1669. 

