London ‘Times’: Parthenon Sculptures could be ‘homeward bound’

The Parthenon Sculptures could be “homeward bound,” according to the lead article in the London “Times” on Thursday.

The editorial said there were “signs” that the British Museum’s chairman, George Osborne, may be close to announcing a compromise that will allow the sculptures to return to Athens “on an open-ended loan in return for rather shorter loans of exhibits stored at the Acropolis Museum.”

The proposal, according to the article, “would circumvent the obstacle presented by the fact that the trustees of the British Museum own the friezes and are prevented by law from giving them away.”

The “Times” noted that “congratulations are due to George Osborne” for his readiness to agree on the deal, which is “reported to have already been drawn up.”

The British Museum said on Wednesday it was holding “constructive discussions” with Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures amid renewed speculation that the 2,500-year-old marbles could soon be returned to Athens. [AMNA]

