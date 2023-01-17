CULTURE

Museums set to go it alone under new law

New legislation put to public consultation on Saturday seeks to wean five of Greece’s top state museums, including the archaeological museums of Athens and Thessaloniki, from the Culture Ministry, giving them more freedom – and responsibility.

Run under the new law by a ministry-appointed general director and board, the museums will raise funds, seek sponsors and campaign for donors, but will also be able to operate branches and strike partnerships in Greece and abroad, instead of relying exclusively on the ministry for funding and outreach.  

However, the ministry will maintain a supervisory role and will continue to be the main source of funding.

