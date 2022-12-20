CULTURE

A conceptual gateway to ancient Macedonia, Hellenistic Age
[Stratos Kalafatis]

The New Museum of Aigai in Vergina in northern Greece was inaugurated on Monday as a multipurpose space that incorporates and unites the new central building with the entire archaeological site, including the Palace of Philip, the Royal Tombs cluster and the Museum of the Royal Tomb.

The new museum, which will also house the “Alexander the Great: From Aigai to the World” Digital Museum, is designed to serve as a conceptual gateway to the archaeological site, the history of Aigai, Macedonian culture and the Hellenistic world.

Apart from “A Window into the World of Alexander the Great,” the new museum also hosts five additional exhibitions. These include one on the architecture of the reconstructed section of the palace, a sculpture exhibition, the central exhibition “Memories of Aigai,” the temporary exhibition “Ecumenis Antidoron” and the art exhibition “Matter Memory” of works by painter Christos Bokoros.

“The new museum embodies a new dynamic approach to its relationship with the archaeological site,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended the inauguration.

Archaeology Museum

