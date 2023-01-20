Digital information kiosk to introduce Aristotle to tourists

The Culture Ministry, in cooperation with the Demokritos National Center For Scientific Research, is installing a digital information kiosk on the life and work of the ancient Greek philosopher and thinker Aristotle at the archaeological site of the Lyceum in Athens.

The ministry said that with the installation of interactive information systems and the use of the possibilities of digital technology, the presentation of information about the Lyceum and Aristotle will be done in a lively and understandable way for the public.

This will allow for an innovative cultural experience for visitors, with appeal to younger age groups.