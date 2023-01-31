Victor Vernicos becomes Greece’s youngest-ever Eurovision contestant

Greece on Monday announced that it will be competing in this year’s Eurovision contest with Victor Vernicos and his original song, “What They Say.”

At the age of 16, local Instagram sensation Vernicos is the youngest-ever contestant to represent Greece at the popular singing competition.

The 67th edition of the event will be taking place in the English port city of Liverpool on May 9, 11 and 13.

“What They Say” is described as a “lively ballad,” with lyrics in English.