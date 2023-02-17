Historic technical school gets listed designation

The building of the Diplarios School in the under-redevelopment Theatrou Square in the heart of the historic district of Psyrri in central Athens has received a listed designation as a result of the mobilization of architectural bodies, but also a request by a company to change its use into a hotel, which was approved by the Environment Ministry.

The historic building is not public but private and is owned by the Hellenic Industrial Company which was founded in 1892 by Professor Stefanos Kyparissos of the University of Athens to promote technical education, which at that time was nonexistent.

Aristides Diplaris, whom the school is named after, bequeathed a considerable fortune for its foundation. The first classes began in March 1893.