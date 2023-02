Hotels at various popular destinations around Greece are reporting occupancy rates close to 100 percent for Carnival long weekend (February 25-27), particularly in areas with popular street parades such as Patras and Rethymno.

Figures released by the Panhellenic Hoteliers’ Federation (POX) show that the hotel occupancy picture in city’s without a carnival tradition, such as Thessaloniki, is also positive. [AMNA]