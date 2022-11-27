Online communities trump nationality, religion

The internet is where the heart of the most powerful communities beats, according to the findings of a Solid Havas survey conducted in 30 countries, including Greece, on the impact of communities in the digital age.

The survey included 20% of those described as prosumers – individuals who both produce and consume new technologies or products – and 80% of mainstream consumers.

Religious beliefs, nationality and locality still matter, but prosumers in Greece say the community they identify most strongly with is their hobbies (32%), followed by their online groups (28%). Fifty-four percent of Greek Gen Zers and 36% of millennials agreed that “the community I belong to defines me more than my ethnicity.”

Moreover, 42% of Greek prosumers have boycotted brands that support a community they disagree with while 40% have done the same if it didn’t support a community or cause they support.