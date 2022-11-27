NEWS

Online communities trump nationality, religion

Online communities trump nationality, religion
[Shutterstock]

The internet is where the heart of the most powerful communities beats, according to the findings of a Solid Havas survey conducted in 30 countries, including Greece, on the impact of communities in the digital age. 

The survey included 20% of those described as prosumers – individuals who both produce and consume new technologies or products – and 80% of mainstream consumers.

Religious beliefs, nationality and locality still matter, but prosumers in Greece say the community they identify most strongly with is their hobbies (32%), followed by their online groups (28%). Fifty-four percent of Greek Gen Zers and 36% of millennials agreed that “the community I belong to defines me more than my ethnicity.” 

Moreover, 42% of Greek prosumers have boycotted brands that support a community they disagree with while 40% have done the same if it didn’t support a community or cause they support.

Technology Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fur traders to flock to Kastoria for fair
ECONOMY

Fur traders to flock to Kastoria for fair

Greeks cut back on cosmetics, clothing
ECONOMY

Greeks cut back on cosmetics, clothing

Pirated online content, counterfeit purchases up
NEWS

Pirated online content, counterfeit purchases up

Retail stores and banks to remain closed Wednesday in worst-hit areas
NEWS

Retail stores and banks to remain closed Wednesday in worst-hit areas

Minister expresses Christmas optimism
NEWS

Minister expresses Christmas optimism

Incentives needed to keep intensive care doctors
NEWS

Incentives needed to keep intensive care doctors