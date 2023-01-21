Patra carnival street parade is back after three years

The carnival street parade, the main event of the annual Patra Carnival, which takes place in the runup to Orthodox Lent, will be held for the first time after three years, the local mayor announced.

The port city if Patra in the Peloponnese had to cancel several events and the street parade in the past few years due to coronavirus restrictions.

This year’s festivities, which came to an abrupt halt at the end of February 2020, will kick off on Saturday, at 9 p.m., with the opening ceremony. Earlier in the day, organizers will bring out two musical floats and conclude with a chocolate fight.

“This year, as things stand, will see a high number of visits and the hotels will be full, as the city has been upgraded and the economic and business activity will be greater than in 2019, the last year that the carnival took place,” said Patra Mayor Kostas Peletidis.

The event, which gathers thousands of revellers from around Greece, will end on February 26 with a huge fireworks display on the Aghios Nikolaos Quay.