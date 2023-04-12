CULTURE

Digital card gives disabled free access to museums, sites

With a simple scan of their Digital Disability Card, disabled people can now have immediate and free access to the archaeological sites and museums that are under the jurisdiction of the Culture Ministry, without the need for a ticket. Their companions will also be enabled free access in the same way, where this is provided for.

The initiative is part of the stated objective of the government to ensure the equal access and inclusion of disabled people to cultural spaces and the labor market.

“The Digital Disability Card gives people with disabilities and their companions the right to have access to cultural sites with dignity, without the need for on-site certification of their disability, and free access to archaeological sites and museums,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, adding that the card’s operating specifications were formulated with the assistance of the National Confederation of Persons with Disabilities (ESAMEA).

Museum Culture

