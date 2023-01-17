Culture minister: Former royal palace at Tatoi to open to public by 2025

The former royal palace at Tatoi will be open to the public by 2025, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has said, a day after former king Constantine II was buried alongside his ancestors at the former royal estate.

“Citizens will have access to the old palaces by 2025,” she said, in an interview with private broadcaster Real FM radio.

“The complete restoration of the estate will not have been done, but some programs, such as the conversion of the palace into a museum, will have been done. The conversion of the stables of George I into a museum will have taken place. The infrastructure will all be done,” she said.

Mendoni added that invitations for private individuals to undertake the restoration of some buildings that will host either catering or hospitality premises will be issued this year.

Once a richly forested site popular with Athenians for picnics and nature walks, Tatoi was ravaged by a wildfire about two years ago and had remained mostly blackened and derelict ever since. Cleanup crews worked feverishly since the deposed king’s death last week to clean up the site in time for Monday’s funeral. [AMNA, AP]