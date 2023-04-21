Picturesque Pilio train going back into service on Saturday

The heritage trains 3800 and 3801 on the route Ano Lechonia-Milies-Ano Lechonia on Mount Pilio in central Greece resume service on Saturday.

In particular, train 3800 will depart from Ano Lechonia at 10 a.m. and train 3801 will depart from Milies at 3 p.m. respectively, every Saturday and Sunday.

The historic Pilio railway is a 600 mm narrow gauge line connecting the city of Volos with the town of Milies in Pilio.

Hellenic Train will inform with further announcements about the services that will be gradually added to the timetable.