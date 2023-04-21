CULTURE

Picturesque Pilio train going back into service on Saturday

Picturesque Pilio train going back into service on Saturday

The heritage trains 3800 and 3801 on the route Ano Lechonia-Milies-Ano Lechonia on Mount Pilio in central Greece resume service on Saturday. 

In particular, train 3800 will depart from Ano Lechonia at 10 a.m. and train 3801 will depart from Milies at 3 p.m. respectively, every Saturday and Sunday. 

The historic Pilio railway is a 600 mm narrow gauge line connecting the city of Volos with the town of Milies in Pilio. 

Hellenic Train will inform with further announcements about the services that will be gradually added to the timetable.

Tourism Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek cuisine savoring its moment
CULTURE

Greek cuisine savoring its moment

Historic Ideal movie theater charting new course
CULTURE

Historic Ideal movie theater charting new course

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen
CULTURE

Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage
CULTURE

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage

New tourism campaign turns the spotlight on Athens
CULTURE

New tourism campaign turns the spotlight on Athens

Gift shop revenues soar
CULTURE

Gift shop revenues soar