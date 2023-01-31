Ancient Nemea stadium to reopen

The stadium of Ancient Nemea will reopen on Wednesday to visitors, local MP and Alternate Development and Investments Minister Christos Dimas said on Tuesday.

The 4th-century BC stadium in Corinthia had shut down over a lack of security.

Efforts to reopen it involved the Society for the Revival of Nemean Games, the local mayor, the Antiquities Ephorate of Corinthia, and the Culture Ministry, all of whom Dimas thanked.

“Ancient Nemea is one of the most significant archaeological sites of Greece. Its museum, the Temple of Zeus and the stadium attract the interest of thousands of visitors from Greece and abroad annually, and have turned the region into a cultural attraction. It is something we all owe Stephen Miller,” Dimas said, referring to the late archaeologist and professor (1942-1921) who devoted his career to the excavation of the site, particularly of the temple and the stadium, and founded the Society for the Revival of the Nemean Games. [AMNA]