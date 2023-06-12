Sakellaropoulou to open conference on Lausanne Treaty centenary

A two-day international conference commemorating the centenary of the Lausanne Treaty, a historic peace agreement that defined the modern borders of Greece and Turkey, will be inaugurated by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday. The conference, titled “100 Years since the Treaty of Lausanne: Looking Back, Looking Ahead,” will commence at 10 a.m. This event, held under the patronage of the Greek president, is a collaborative effort between the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) and the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), taking place at the NKUA Argyriadis Amphitheatre. The conference proceedings will be conducted in English.

On the second day, the Antonis Tritsis Amphitheatre at the Municipality of Athens Cultural Center will serve as the venue for further discussions.

According to an announcement by ELIAMEP, “the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne provides a valuable opportunity for a comprehensive, international, and multidisciplinary dialogue on the Treaty’s provisions, its contemporary significance, and its role in shaping the relationship between Greece and Turkey, as well as the broader geopolitical landscape of the region.”

The Bodossaki Foundation will record the conference proceedings, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens will subsequently publish a collective volume containing the conference papers.