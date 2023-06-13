Acropolis Museum to mark 14th anniversary with tribute to late president

The Acropolis Museum will celebrate its 14th anniversary on June 20 with an evening of poetry set to music dedicated to its late president, Professor Dimitris Pandermalis.

“On June 20, 2023 the Acropolis Museum completes 14 years of operation and this year is the first that we will not have with us on its birthday the late lamented Prof. Dimitris Pandermalis, who served as president of the board of the Organisation for the Construction of the New Acropolis Museum from 2000 until 2019 and also president of the Acropolis Museum board from 2009 until 2022,” the museum said in a press release, adding that the late professor had also been instrumental in highlighting the archaeological site at Dion, becoming attached to the area and its people.

The music will be performed by the Youth Orchestra of Dion, which was chosen as a tribute to Pandermalis and his love for the region, which was so important to him as an archaeologist.

The performance will take place outside the museum at 9 p.m. with Nikos Patris as conductor, Alexis Kostalas presenting and with the participation of Vasilis Lekkas, Gerasimos Andreatos, Zoi Papadopoulou and Babis Velissarios. Admission is free of charge.

On the day of the anniversary, the museum and museum restaurant will operate from 9 a.m. until midnight, with the regular admission fees.

[AMNA]